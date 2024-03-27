NCAA Tournament: ESPN BPI Odds for Sweet 16 Matchups

One day soon Micha Shrewsberry hopes to have Notre Dame again playing in the Sweet 16 but that obviously isn’t the case after his first season in South Bend.

However, a team Notre Dame beat earlier this month is still playing as the Clemson Tigers are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday evening with an Elite Eight berth on the line.

Clemson is one of four ACC teams remaining in the men’s dance as North Carolina, Duke, and North Carolina State are all alive as well. Which ACC teams will move on and which will see their season’s come to an end before Easter weekend?

Here are the chances at victory the ESPN Basketball Power Index puts on each of the four matchups.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire