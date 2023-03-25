NCAA tournament Elite Eight scores, updates: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Markquis Nowell's record-breaking performance led Kansas State to a dramatic win in the Sweet 16. What does he have for an encore? (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

It's safe to say this is a regional final almost no one expected to see.

Third-seeded Kansas State meets No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic in the East regional final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.

Not only has neither team ever won a national championship, K-State hasn't been to a Final Four since 1964 and FAU had never won a single NCAA tournament game before this year.

But here we are.

The Wildcats are coming off a thrilling overtime win over Michigan State in which point guard Markquis Nowell dished out a tournament-record 19 assists to go with 20 points in a legendary performance. He and teammate Keyontae Johnson will contend with FAU's sophomore guard combo of Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin.

The Owls already have 34 wins this season and are simply playing with confidence. Who can keep the run going and punch their ticket to Houston?

How to watch Kansas State vs. FAU

What: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, East regional final

When: 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: TBS

Line: Kansas State -1.5 at BetMGM