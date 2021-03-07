Welcome to March: No. 9 Houston survives Memphis on improbable buzzer-beating heave

It's March, so you know there's going to be madness.

Memphis was closing in on overtime against the No. 90ranked Houston men's basketball team thanks to a late game-tying 3-pointer. But an improbable sequence squashed any idea of an upset and handed Houston a buzzer-beating 67-64 victory that the month of March is known for.

Memphis sophomore Boogie Ellis hit a 3-pointer on an assist by Malcolm Dandridge to tie it at 64-64 with 1.7 seconds left. It was the first points for either team since the 3-minute mark of the half when Memphis made a layup.

Houston needed to get a quick shot off to win in regulation and Memphis put on the pressure. Sophomore guard Marcus Saffer was able to get the ball into play with a bounce pass that landed near midcourt, and freshman guard Tramon Mark collected it, broke through two defenders and launched a shot at the buzzer.

It was good.

HOUSTON FOR THE WIN.



March Madness starting early 😱



The win finished off a 21-3 regular season for Houston, which enters the AAC tournament as the No. 2 seed. Memphis is the No. 3 seed in the tournament

The Tigers shot 46.9 percent from the field to Houston's 36.7 percent, but were 10-for-20 from the free-throw line. Mark had made only two baskets on 11 tries before the final couple seconds, but made the biggest one when it counted. He had eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist off the bench.

The AAC tournament begins Thursday.

