NCAA football betting: Alabama now favorite to win national championship

After a resounding win over Georgia in the SEC title game, Alabama is now the betting favorite to win the national championship.

Alabama earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff by upsetting the previously unbeaten Bulldogs 41-24 on Saturday. As a result, Alabama is now +120 to repeat as national champion. A week ago, Alabama was listed at +600.

Georgia had been a significant national title betting favorite at BetMGM over the past few months but is now behind the Crimson Tide — but not by much. Georgia, the No. 3 seed, is listed at +135 after being -225 last week.

Next in line is No. 2 Michigan, which will face Georgia in the CFP semifinals. Michigan blew out Iowa in the Big Ten title game to seal a place in the four-team playoff. The Wolverines are listed at +750 with No. 4 seed Cincinnati at +1400. The undefeated Bearcats are 13-0 and the first program from a Group of Five conference to reach the playoff.

Bettor hoping to cash in on Cincinnati

One BetMGM customer can win $120,000 on the outcome of the College Football Playoff. That bettor wagered $4,000 on Cincinnati at +3000. The Bearcats are still significant underdogs, but many thought it would be impossible for a Group of Five team to crack the top four.

Another BetMGM customer can win $50,000. That bettor put $500 on Michigan back when UM was listed at +10000 to win the national championship. Now that bettor is two steps away from cashing that ticket for $50,000.

There are a few other notable futures bets at BetMGM that still can win. One is a $4,000 wager on Georgia +600 that would win $24,000. Another bettor put down $2,500 on Alabama at +400. That bet would win $10,000 if the Crimson Tide can repeat as national champions.

Alabama has received 20.2% of the national title bets and 22.3% of the money. Michigan is next at 18.3% of the bets and 23.2% of the money. Georgia is third at 10.3% of the bets and 16.4% of the money with Cincinnati receiving 6.2% of the bets and 6.3% of the money.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass from the pocket during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship against Houston on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Alabama, Michigan taking heavy action in CFP semifinals

Alabama is currently a 14-point favorite over Cincinnati with the total at 58.5. So far, BetMGM is reporting that Alabama has taken 81% of the bets and 87% of the money. In regards to the total, the betting splits are pretty even with 51% of the bets and 54% of the money on the under.

In the other semifinal, Georgia is a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan but bettors are jumping all over the Wolverines. According to BetMGM, 77% of the bets and 80% of the money are on the underdogs.

Additionally, 82% of the bets and 84% of the money for that game are on the over. The total is currently sitting at a very low number of 43.5.