NCAA approves in-helmet communications, adds two-minute warning for 2024 season

College football is going to look more like the NFL in 2024.

The NCAA announced several changes on the football front on Friday, including one that should help eliminate the chance of any more sign-stealing scandals in the future. In-helmet communications between coaches and designated players on the field will be allowed for the first time.

As in the NFL, the quarterback and a defensive player with a green dot on their helmet will be able to listen to calls from the sideline before communication cuts out with 15 seconds left on the play clock. That should put an end to the need to flash signals from the sideline and put an end to attempts by any Connor Stallions imitators to try to do what Stallions did for the Michigan program in recent seasons.

In another technological shift, teams will also now have the ability to watch in-game video on tablets on the sidelines.

The NCAA also announced that games will now have a two-minute warning at the end of both halves, which is another change that has long been part of the professional game.