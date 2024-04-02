NCAA announces officiating crew for Final Four matchups

The 2024 NCAA Tournament men’s Final Four will get underway on Saturday evening when the semifinal matchups tip-off from Phoenix.

The UConn Huskies are the favorites entering the final weekend of the season as the No. 1 overall seed looks to repeat as national champions. While the Alabama Crimson Tide, Purdue Boilermakers, and NC State Wolfpack will each look to claim a title in the desert.

Like it or not, officials will also play a role in the Final Four matchups, and on Monday the NCAA released the officiating crew that will head out to Arizona to call the semifinal and championship contests.

The officials for the 2024 #MFinalFour have been announced! pic.twitter.com/GCODH0kYOF — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 1, 2024

How to watch Final Four semifinal matchups

NC State vs. Purdue, 5:09 p.m. CT on TBS/TNT/truTV

Alabama vs. UConn, 7:49 p.m. CT on TBS/TNT/truTV

Can NC State continue its magical run? Can anyone beat UConn? We’ll all find out this weekend as the 2023-24 college basketball season reaches its climax and we say farewell to March Madness.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire