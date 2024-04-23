NC State men’s basketball adds second Louisville player from the NCAA transfer portal

N.C. State men’s basketball has added a second Louisville transfer to its roster for the upcoming season.

According to multiple published reports, Mike James committed to the Wolfpack on Tuesday after spending three seasons with the Cardinals.

The redshirt sophomore started all 32 games during the 2023-24 season, averaging 33.3 minutes per game. He contributed 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and notched a career-high 26 points against Miami on Jan. 10.

James shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scored 23 points against Pitt on Jan. 6.

In the season-opener against UMBC, James scored 25 points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds. It was the lone double-double of his career.

Originally from Orlando, James is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining. He missed his entire true freshman season after an Achilles tendon tear during preseason practice.

James joins fellow Cardinal Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who committed to the Wolfpack earlier this month.