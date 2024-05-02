NBC Sports details Indy 500 coverage plans

NBC Sports has revealed its complete coverage plans for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 from opening practice on May 14 through the great race on May 26.

Following its recent format for Indy 500 coverage, the majority of on-track activity will air exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform; network coverage will take the lead on the final day of qualifying and on race day. Every session will be available on Peacock, and all totaled, 60 hours of live action will be presented.

