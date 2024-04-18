NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers sends Vikings interesting QB in latest mock

The 2024 NFL draft is just a week away. We’re coming down the final stretch, and soon the endless onslaught of mock drafts will cease. But that day is not today! Instead, we have another mock draft from Connor Rogers at NBC Sports, and he has the Minnesota Vikings making an interesting pick at 11.

In his “What I do if I were the GM” mock draft, Rogers has the Vikings taking former Washington QB Michael Penix with the 11th pick. Here is what Rogers had to say on the selection:

Penix sees the field extremely well pre- and post-snap, while showing off a howitzer of an arm. His pocket passing ability would transition nicely to Kevin O’Connell’s offense, challenging all areas of the field with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

What’s most interesting here isn’t the pick itself. There are some injury concerns with Penix, but overall he would be a good fit for head coach Kevin O’Connell and what he wants to do with the Vikings offense.

Whether you like it or not, I think Vikings fans better gear up for a combo of Sam Darnold with either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFL) April 16, 2024

No, the interesting thing here is the Vikings taking Penix over the likes of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Rogers has Daniels sliding to the Denver Broncos, one pick after the Vikings. As for McCarthy, Rogers doesn’t have him as a first round selection at all, which flies in the face of most of the buzz that has been surrounding both him and the Vikings heading into the draft.

