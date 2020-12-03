NBC’s Cris Collinsworth “So Sorry” For Being “Blown Away” By Female Pittsburgh Steelers Fans’ Fervor
Cris Collinsworth has seen a lot in 30-plus years of covering the NFL, but apparently he hadn’t encountered fervent female fans until this week in western Pennsylvania. And today he has apologized for noting that on-air.
During NBC’s telecast of a rare Wednesday afternoon NFL game, the veteran color commentator was remarking about the fervor of Steelers fans. We then added: “In particular, the ladies that I met. They had really specific questions about the game. I’m like, ‘Wow.’ You’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”
That created a backlash and led the former Cincinnati Bengals star receiver to apologize a few hours after the game ended, with the undefeated Steelers beating their division rivals 19-14.
“Today on our broadcast I made a reference to a couple of women that I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on air,” the 15-time Sports Emmy winner wrote on social media (see the tweet below). “I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I’m so sorry. What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh, became an insult. I’m sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists. I know first hand how much harder they have to work than any of us in this industry. I was wrong and I deeply apologize.”
— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 3, 2020
More from Deadline
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell On Playing Through Covid-19: 'We Do Think It's Safe To Continue'
NBC Reveals Schedule Changes After Ravens-Steelers NFL Game Is Moved, Again
Ravens-Steelers Game Moved Again Over Covid-19 Concerns, Becomes First NFL Game To Be Rescheduled Three Times; Other Moves Also Confirmed - Update
Best of Deadline
U.S. Coronavirus Update: One Covid-19 Death Every 40 Seconds
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.