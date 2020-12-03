NBC’s Cris Collinsworth “So Sorry” For Being “Blown Away” By Female Pittsburgh Steelers Fans’ Fervor

Cris Collinsworth has seen a lot in 30-plus years of covering the NFL, but apparently he hadn’t encountered fervent female fans until this week in western Pennsylvania. And today he has apologized for noting that on-air.

During NBC’s telecast of a rare Wednesday afternoon NFL game, the veteran color commentator was remarking about the fervor of Steelers fans. We then added: “In particular, the ladies that I met. They had really specific questions about the game. I’m like, ‘Wow.’ You’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”

That created a backlash and led the former Cincinnati Bengals star receiver to apologize a few hours after the game ended, with the undefeated Steelers beating their division rivals 19-14.

“Today on our broadcast I made a reference to a couple of women that I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on air,” the 15-time Sports Emmy winner wrote on social media (see the tweet below). “I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I’m so sorry. What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh, became an insult. I’m sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists. I know first hand how much harder they have to work than any of us in this industry. I was wrong and I deeply apologize.”

