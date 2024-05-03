What NBA Twitter was saying about Damian Lillard’s trade to Milwaukee: ‘The Bucks are now East favorites’
Back in September, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Twitter, at the time, exploded.
Several months later, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs and are heading home early for the second straight year.
Damian Lillard leaving the Blazers for the Bucks pic.twitter.com/TCnKGK2ZGW
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 27, 2023
“Lillard from 35 Feet BAAAAANNGGG, he’s got 70, and now Giannis the CHASEDOWN AND THE DUNK, Milwaukee lead by 78” pic.twitter.com/gdTmMFVD1W
— Its RBover (@RyB_311) September 27, 2023
"Lethal."@stephenasmith on Dame Lillard joining Giannis and the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/lfufWdTR92
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 27, 2023
The Celtics targeting Dame Lillard on defense for an entire series pic.twitter.com/5GUdO85zDP
— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) September 27, 2023
*Everyone talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift*
Dame Lillard: pic.twitter.com/zzngWVpOFS
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2023
Giannis, Lillard, Brook Lopez e Khris Middleton no time titular pic.twitter.com/oACQD9xA5Z
— Brooklyn Guy (@BrooklynGuy2021) September 27, 2023
Miami Heat fans seeing Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo team up on the Bucks pic.twitter.com/712tKRUa7R
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 27, 2023
Damian Lillard traded to the Bucks pic.twitter.com/fvzkuYIYJZ
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 27, 2023
The Bucks are now East favorites.
As amazing as Jrue Holiday is on D, he was an Eric Bledsoe level efficiency scorer in the playoffs:
17.9 points on 45.1% from 2 and 33.1% from 3
Now Damian Lillard will have by far the best supporting cast of his career. Incredible upgrade. pic.twitter.com/FmZ1AixY3L
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 27, 2023
Damian Lillard: I only want to go to Miami.
Portland: pic.twitter.com/jcH3PGrw17
— Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) September 27, 2023
What a blockbuster NBA trade! Damian Lillard is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks, making them the favorite in the Eastern Conference.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023
The Bucks give Damian Lillard a much better chance to win championships than the Heat would have.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 27, 2023
No more worrying about playoff offense.
No more worrying about who the closer is.
No more lack of off-dribble scoring.
ITS DAMIAN FREAKING LILLARD LAUNCHING 30 FOOTERS AND RUNNING PICK AND ROLL WITH GIANNIS
— Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 27, 2023
The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned
Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023
Trying to figure out where everyone is going in the Lillard trade pic.twitter.com/fLgLuRa3mN
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2023
Damian Lillard is responsible for most fun I've ever had as a sports fan. My favorite Blazer of all time. You only get a few of these guys in your life and I'm really happy I was around for @Dame_Lillard.
— ian karmel (@IanKarmel) September 27, 2023
the Blazers hate the Heat so much that they destroyed Miami's hopes for Lillard and Giannis in a single move
— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 27, 2023
Honestly LILLARD to the Bucks don’t move me.
— O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 27, 2023
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: Malik Beasley
SF: Khris Middleton
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Brook Lopez
6th: Bobby Portis
That is insane 🔥🔥🔥
— Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 27, 2023
Trading Holiday for Lillard just made the Bucks a little worse.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 27, 2023
I have mixed emotions about this deal simply because everything Jrue meant to this franchise on and off the court. Just an A+ human. But man what a statement move from Jon Horst and Bucks ownership. You worried about the Bucks’ “commitment,” Giannis? Alright, here’s Dame Lillard.
— Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) September 27, 2023
Damian Lillard & Taylor Swift would make a cute couple.
Both great ball handlers desperately searching for their first ring in their mid 30's.
— Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 27, 2023
For anyone that knows NBA, Harry Kane and Damian Lillard basically have the exact same careers https://t.co/irc0bJ4orU
— 🎯 (@MaddersTHFC) September 27, 2023
I woke up and Damian Lillard is still a Milwaukee Buck pic.twitter.com/Y58FlWIyow
— 🦌 (@SnellSZN) September 28, 2023
Porzingis spreading Giannis out the paint while JT and JB can take turns attacking Lillard pic.twitter.com/nPRhWx38Su
— Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) September 28, 2023
“If Giannis is not already ahead of Kevin Durant, [a title] would do it… With a title, Damian Lillard joins the Top 35 greatest players ever.”
Nick Wright on how a Bucks championship would affect Giannis and Dame’s legacies 👀
(via @FTFonFS1)pic.twitter.com/hi48z3OyPo
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2023
Some post Damian Lillard trade notes
1. Lillard and Jrue Holiday are the only 2 players that are required to report and pass a physical.
2. Until both players pass their physical, Jrue Holiday cannot be traded.
3. Teams have access to player medicals. I don't see an issue…
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 28, 2023