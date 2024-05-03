What NBA Twitter was saying about Damian Lillard’s trade to Milwaukee: ‘The Bucks are now East favorites’

The Bucks are now East favorites.

As amazing as Jrue Holiday is on D, he was an Eric Bledsoe level efficiency scorer in the playoffs:

17.9 points on 45.1% from 2 and 33.1% from 3

Now Damian Lillard will have by far the best supporting cast of his career. Incredible upgrade. pic.twitter.com/FmZ1AixY3L

