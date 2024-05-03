Advertisement

What NBA Twitter was saying about Damian Lillard’s trade to Milwaukee: ‘The Bucks are now East favorites’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

Back in September, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA Twitter, at the time, exploded.

Several months later, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs and are heading home early for the second straight year.

