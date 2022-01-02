NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ impressive road victory vs. Jazz on New Year’s Day

To start 2022, the Golden State Warriors traveled to the mountains to meet the streaking Utah Jazz in a potential Western Conference playoff preview.

With Warriors holding the top spot in the Western Conference standings and the Jazz sitting right behind them at No. 3, Saturday’s game on New Year’s day lived up to the hype.

In the first half, the Warriors landed the opening punch, jumping to a 14 point lead in the first half. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors, scoring 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor with three triples.

However, the Jazz had an answer in the third quarter. Utah caught fire, outscoring the Warriors 41-22 in the third quarter to get right back into the game.

In the final frame, the Jazz and Warriors traded haymakers. Yet, it was Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and the Warriors to landed the knockout blow. With 90 seconds left in the game, Curry and Iguodala both buried clutch 3-pointers to give Golden State a seven-point lead with 40 seconds left.

Late free throws from Curry helped the Warriors secure their first victory in 2022 and snap the Jazz’s six-game winning streak.

After the Warriors improved to a league-best 28-7 with a win in Utah, NBA Twitter flooded social media with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Iguodala and the Warriors on Saturday evening.

The Warriors won in Phoenix against a fully stocked Suns team on Christmas without Wiggins/Poole. They beat a fully stocked Jazz team tonight in Utah without Draymond Green. Record: 28-7. Klay Thompson's return is "very close." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 2, 2022

The Warriors beat a fully healthy Jazz team in Utah 123-116 without Draymond Green. Exactly a week ago they beat a fully healthy Suns team in Phoenix without Wiggins and Poole. Pretty astounding they’re doing this all without Klay Thompson. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) January 2, 2022

Another awesome road win. Warriors just beat a fully loaded Jazz team without Draymond. And the refs did them no favors either. Let’s go! https://t.co/wArJ3JVvw4 — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) January 2, 2022

This may have not been the prettiest win but in terms of statement wins, this Warriors victory against the Jazz in Utah without Draymond is the biggest of the season. Utah's six-game win streak is no longer. FWIW Utah's on the back end of b2b, Warriors on extended rest. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 2, 2022

41 third quarter points for the Jazz. Most the Warriors have given up in a quarter this season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 2, 2022

The Warriors answered the Jazz's 41 point third quarter with a 37 point fourth quarter of their own. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 2, 2022

Warriors on Christmas: beat the Suns in Phoenix

On New Year's Day: beat the Jazz in Utah – without Draymond Green. 123-116

– Curry 28p, Wiggins 25, Porter 20 — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 2, 2022

Fun Fact for Jazz Fans: The Warriors are missing 2 starters tonight. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) January 2, 2022

The Warriors have the #1 defense and #6 offense The Jazz have the #1 offense and #5 defense Jazz tonight:

43.5% FG

31.8% 3PT Warriors tonight:

53.5% FG

53.1% 3PT — Calvin Fong (@CalFongNBA) January 2, 2022

FINAL: Warriors escape with a 123-116 win over the Jazz. Quite the turnaround from Golden State, which was on the brink of a total meltdown after that rough third quarter. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 2, 2022

Warriors vs Suns and this Warriors vs Jazz game have easily been the two best NBA games I have watched this year. — Andrew Johnson (@CountingBaskets) January 2, 2022

Steph was loving this Iguodala 3 😂@warriors improve to 28-7 pic.twitter.com/B4LekktQZL — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

I WANT IGUODALA! pic.twitter.com/gRrDT5GhVJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 2, 2022

Andre Iguodala's been great in some big road wins this season. At Lakers on opening night, in Boston a couple weeks ago, in Utah tonight: 12-7-8 and a +12 in 23 minutes, just hit the wing 3 over a sagging Gobert to ice it. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 2, 2022

When Iguodala makes multiple 3s, the Warriors almost never lose. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 2, 2022

Iguodala looks healthy. Dagger. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 2, 2022

Make it 39 on 46 with Iguodala's three to ice it. Warriors 17-32 from 3, UTA 14-43. Jazz outplayed the Warriors aside from that, but still a great win for GSW sans Draymond on the road. https://t.co/q2ajqKteeB — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) January 2, 2022

Andre Iguodala is the best 37 year old in the NBApic.twitter.com/SvWqsB29RJ — Optimistic Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) January 2, 2022

This sequence by Iguodala 😳 pic.twitter.com/oWwps8eRYe — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 2, 2022

Steph Curry has just set the NBA record for consecutive games with a three-pointer made (158). He dethrones Steph Curry, who once did it 157 games in a row. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 2, 2022

MVP chants for Stephen Curry in Salt Lake City. — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 2, 2022

Nothing is more exciting than Steph Curry in transition. pic.twitter.com/gkrveEzEDY — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) January 2, 2022

Steph Curry with ice in his veins. pic.twitter.com/kmoVipgaUe — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 2, 2022

STEPHEN CURRY!!!!!! — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 2, 2022

158 straight games with a splash Stephen Curry breaks his own record for consecutive games with a made three 💦 pic.twitter.com/pGkDPK6i6l — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 2, 2022

The amount of incredibly useful players the warriors got on mininums or close to it is kind of absurd Iggy, Bjelica, Otto Porter, GP2, JTA Just silly lol — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) January 2, 2022

Otto Porter Jr 20 pts

9-14 fg

2-4 3pt

7 reb

8 ast (ties career-high)

3 stl — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) January 2, 2022

Any better bang for your buck in the NBA this year than Otto Porter Jr.’s $2.4 million? — Marc Grandi (@MarcGrandi) January 2, 2022

otto porter is a revelation — Danny Kerr (@_dannykerr) January 2, 2022

Otto Porter Jr. is going to have at least one epic legendary game in the playoffs and go down in Warriors lore. It's going to happen. — LOLKNBR (@LOLKNBR) January 2, 2022

