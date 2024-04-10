NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ historic 3-point shooting during win vs. Lakers

From the time the of duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson came to the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors have poured in 3-pointer after 3-pointer, recording multiple accolades and taking over different spots in the NBA history books.

On Tuesday in Hollywood against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors splashed a flurry of 3-pointers to fuel a much-needed win in the race for seeding in the play-in tournament while making history from beyond the arc.

On the way to a critical 134-120 win over the Lakers on the road, the Warriors caught fire from long distance. Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green all knocked down five 3-pointers, while Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II drilled two of more triples against the Lakers.

The Warriors 26 made 3-pointers on 41 attempts from deep, good enough for a new season high at a ridiculous record-breaking 63.4% field goal percentage from behind the 3-point line. Golden State’s barrage of 26 3-pointers was the most given up by the Lakers of all time.

With their win, the Warriors secured the head-to-head tiebreaker and now sit just 0.5 games behind the Lakers for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, the NBA community on Twitter with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media.

