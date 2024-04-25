Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Miami beating Boston in Game 2: ‘The epitome of Heat culture’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Miami Heat tied the first-round series against the Boston Celtics 1-1 after beating them 111-101 in Game 2.

Tyler Herro led the way with an impressive double-double of 24 points, and 14 assists, while Bam Adebayo added a double-double of his own with 21 points and ten rebounds.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to this upset Miami win over Boston in Game 2.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype