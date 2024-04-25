NBA Twitter reacts to Miami beating Boston in Game 2: ‘The epitome of Heat culture’

The Miami Heat tied the first-round series against the Boston Celtics 1-1 after beating them 111-101 in Game 2.

Tyler Herro led the way with an impressive double-double of 24 points, and 14 assists, while Bam Adebayo added a double-double of his own with 21 points and ten rebounds.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to this upset Miami win over Boston in Game 2.

Heat in Game 1 against Celtics vs Heat in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/gY73QjfePC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 25, 2024

The Heat every time they play the Celtics pic.twitter.com/JYuyE2JaQE — Ferb Fletcher’s Conscience 💭 (@Waun____) April 25, 2024

That game right there… THAT is the epitome of HEAT Culture. Spo showed again why he's the best coach in the NBA. He made the adjustments and his undermanned team fought/executed. Not some Code Red nonsense, where you question the integrity and the character of Hall of Fame… — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) April 25, 2024

Celtics Fans rn after Heat win game 2 pic.twitter.com/bk5peNAZHs — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) April 25, 2024

Celtics this season: — 64-18

— 12 games ahead of 2nd place

— Best offensive rating in history All of that just to lose home court advantage to the Heat without Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/2KUIPvW2Rp — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 25, 2024

Wait a minute Shaq called Miami by 10 tonight Heat won 111-101 pic.twitter.com/aIscfdFzlE — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) April 25, 2024

Bam tonight: 21 PTS

10 REB

9-13 FG Only LeBron has more 20/10 playoff games for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/p2fPpljk6E — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 25, 2024

They said the Heat was getting swept 😂 pic.twitter.com/CqOpYNJgas — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 25, 2024

The Heat just did a Celtics on the Celtics in Boston, outshot 'em from three 23-12, beat 'em by 10. No Jimmy. No Terry. No problem for Heat Culture. Thoroughly enjoyed it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2024

Heat set new franchise playoff record with 21 THREE-POINTERS in a game 🔥 MIAMI IS ON FIRE. pic.twitter.com/W2nVFlMN3E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2024

Spo and Pat Riley after the Heat stole game 2 from the Celtics pic.twitter.com/EchkOKNS0g — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) April 25, 2024

Celtics fans every time they see the Heat in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/A1G2wc5Dhf — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 25, 2024

“Coach…the Heat about beat us on our home court without Jimmy Butler. DO SOMETHING” Joe Mazzulla:

pic.twitter.com/GQPtjQ94LX — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 25, 2024

"We're here. Anything can happen." The Heat tie up the series 1-1 pic.twitter.com/eSwTWZcMSe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2024

Miami Heat role players every spring pic.twitter.com/HXRgJoe236 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2024

Spo and the Heat after everybody said they would get swept without Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/gQFzcVlnI6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 25, 2024

There are very few phenomena in sports today more impressive than #Heat culture. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 25, 2024

The amazing thing about tonight is that the Heat won this game without Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier or Sergei Bobrovsky. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 25, 2024

Jimmy Butler on IG after the Heat's Game 2 win 😂 pic.twitter.com/wpfBkehfzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2024

The timeline out loud questioning if the Heat can keep this going. A tradition… — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 25, 2024

The Miami Heat looking at the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/sVTPCUVb8e — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 25, 2024

Erik Spoelstra could coach five scarecrows wearing Heat jerseys to a competitive series against Boston. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 25, 2024

