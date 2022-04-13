NBA Twitter reacts to fan gluing herself to Timberwolves court

A fan attending Tuesday night’s NBA play-in game between the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers interrupted play by attempting to glue herself to the court.

Allie LaForce of TNT explained on the broadcast that the fan in question refused to remove her wrist from the court at the 3:34 mark of the second quarter. She was eventually escorted off of the playing surface after a few moments.

There was no immediate word as to why the fan rushed the court.

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

The Clippers were up 45-38 at the time of the incident but the Timberwolves managed to close out the period on a 15-6 run to take a 53-51 lead into halftime. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell each had 15 points to lead Minnesota while Norman Powell had 14 for L.A.

Immediately following the incident, basketball fans watching along took to Twitter to comment on the situation and wasted no time firing off some of their best jokes.

The only thing crazier than gluing your hand to a basketball court in the middle of an NBA playoff game is thinking you can do it with some basic arts and craft white glue pic.twitter.com/asEnObau0b — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 13, 2022

The only thing that will keep you glued to the floor pic.twitter.com/36yhAWEYtk — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 13, 2022

Glue girl might have turned this whole game around. MVP. #believe pic.twitter.com/Gf2Dqj1IV0 — Ryan Donaldson (@RADonaldson) April 13, 2022

sorry babe i can’t hang out tonight, i’m gluing myself to the floor at my local NBA game — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 13, 2022

Glue girl was a great human timeout to shift things — Travonne Edwards (travonne.eth) (@Travonne) April 13, 2022

This Wolves run right now is proof that every team needs a glue guy/girl — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 13, 2022

If the #Timberwolves can pull out this game, the girl who tried to glue herself to the floor will be the reason why #gluegirl — Bennett Falck (@ArcOfThRevenant) April 13, 2022

Glue lady had more of an impact on the Wolves than KAT did in that first half — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 13, 2022

Glue girl sacrificed her hand so the Timberwolves could secure a victory — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) April 13, 2022

1

1