NBA Twitter reacts to fan gluing herself to Timberwolves court

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
A fan attending Tuesday night’s NBA play-in game between the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers interrupted play by attempting to glue herself to the court.

Allie LaForce of TNT explained on the broadcast that the fan in question refused to remove her wrist from the court at the 3:34 mark of the second quarter. She was eventually escorted off of the playing surface after a few moments.

There was no immediate word as to why the fan rushed the court.

The Clippers were up 45-38 at the time of the incident but the Timberwolves managed to close out the period on a 15-6 run to take a 53-51 lead into halftime. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell each had 15 points to lead Minnesota while Norman Powell had 14 for L.A.

Immediately following the incident, basketball fans watching along took to Twitter to comment on the situation and wasted no time firing off some of their best jokes.

