NBA Twitter reacts to Boston blowing out Milwaukee in Game 7: ‘On which planet is Giannis the best? Pluto?’

The Boston Celtics blew out the Milwaukee Bucks 81-109 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Grant Williams had the best game of his career with 27 points and seven threes, while Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled from the field, shooting 10-26.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Williams having the game of his life and the Celtics advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals:

Grant Williams today pic.twitter.com/v7f4sxIReh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2022

Game 7 Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/IIZQKCgXHi — Overtime (@overtime) May 15, 2022

Long live Grant Williams pic.twitter.com/B8qU24ETZu — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) May 15, 2022

Grant Williams vs the Bucks drop defense pic.twitter.com/KVe4qoysbP — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 15, 2022

Grant Williams has passed Steph Curry for the NBA record for 3-point attempts in a Game 7 with 16 shots, per @Stathead. He's 7/16 tonight with a game-high 25 points. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 15, 2022

What a game for Grant Williams 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ZXBldBJ8b — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 15, 2022

Grant Williams vs the Bucks in Game 7 pic.twitter.com/19cTExe9tg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 15, 2022

Take a bow, Grant Williams. On the biggest stage, no less. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 15, 2022

Giannis the best player in the world — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) May 15, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player ever with 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a single series pic.twitter.com/nuLx85wUkH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 15, 2022

With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 15, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo has solidified his status as the best player in basketball even without a deep playoff run. Don’t @ me. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) May 15, 2022

Giannis after the series pic.twitter.com/BFTACAKqXR — Overtime (@overtime) May 15, 2022

Can't wait for tomorrow's Undisputed to see how Shannon attempts to defend the man he proclaims "The Best Player on the Planet" – Giannis. Really??? On which planet? Pluto? He missed so many bunnies today this should've been Easter Sunday. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 15, 2022

