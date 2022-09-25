NBA training camp for Hornets begins, and plenty of questions remain in Charlotte

It’s actually possible to have a quiet offseason, yet still be immersed in a spotlight that shines blindingly.

Just ask the Charlotte Hornets.

From the moment they arrived back in town from Atlanta following their numbing play-in tournament loss in April, leading all the way up to the team’s media day on Monday, the Hornets have been on a basketball-court sized seesaw. They changed coaches twice really, severing ties with James Borrego after four seasons and then agreeing to terms with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson in June, only to see Atkinson abruptly back out.

Steve Clifford was ushered in for a second tenure, replacing Borrego — the person who succeeded him. That all preceded Miles Bridges’ arrest for domestic violence hours prior to the start of free agency, complicating matters exponentially.

Now, the offseason is finally behind the Hornets — even if everything they’ve faced still isn’t. Bridges’ future hasn’t been settled and it might be a while before that truly happens. His absence looms over a mostly intact returning roster that didn’t add much via free agency, save for the re-signing of Cody Martin and inking Fayetteville native Dennis Smith Jr. to a non-guaranteed deal on Friday.

The Hornets were otherwise silent over the summer in changing personnel, doing nothing to excite oddsmakers about the prospects of the franchise finally ending its six-year playoff drought. As they get set to officially begin working at the Novant Health Training Facility this week to prepare for the 2022-23 season, here are five questions that must be addressed:

1. What will happen with Miles Bridges?

No query has been asked more than the murky plight surrounding the future of the 24-year-old forward. Ever since Bridges got arrested on a domestic violence charge on June 29 not long before the start of free agency, it’s created a complex situation.

An initial hearing in Bridges’ case has been pushed back three times and his next scheduled court appearance is on Thursday in Los Angeles. He remains a restricted free agent and still has the $7.9 million qualifying offer on the table the Hornets extended in June prior to the alleged incident.

Story continues

However, since the July 13 deadline passed for the Hornets to outright rescind the offer, at this point both sides would have to agree to pull it if they wanted to go their separate ways.

Once Bridges’ legal issues are resolved, depending on the outcome, he could also face a stiff suspension from the NBA, similar to what the league imposed on former Hornet Jeff Taylor in 2014.

Bottom line: There’s still more questions than answers with Bridges, and it’s unclear when everything will all get sorted out.

2. Can LaMelo keep improving on his All-Star form?

Ask Clifford which player has stood out to him above just about everyone else and the name of the Hornets’ All-Star guard is the first one that rolls off his tongue. Ball came into his own in his second season, blossoming into the team’s second-leading scorer behind Bridges.

When he’s on, Ball is essentially a walking triple-double. He has an uncanny knack for the ball and his skill set paired with his wiry, 6-7 frame gives him an advantage he’s slowly learning to use.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball celebrates a three-point basket during first half action against the Utah Jazz at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 25, 2022.

When he completely masters pace — ie: when to push the ball or hold it up — along with the importance of valuing each possession, particularly down the stretch of tight games, he can really take his game to another level.

Ball is the perfect player for the Hornets to build around and from all early indications, Clifford is eager to have a good dialogue going with the 21-year-old to ensure they take advantage of his strengths.

3. What’s the plan for Gordon Hayward and can he stay healthy?

Inked to a four-year, $120 million deal in 2020, Hayward has yet to be available in his first two seasons with the franchise when the Hornets were fighting for their playoff lives. That’s a problem, considering one of Hayward’s main tasks centers around providing leadership and serving as a calming influence.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) takes the court during a time out during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Hayward’s playmaking skills are also sorely needed, particularly with Bridges’ not part of the equation from the season’s outset. His versatility could also be an asset for Clifford, but it all hinges on him staying off the injury list — something he hasn’t done in years.

The last time Hayward played anything close to a full season was in 2018-19 during his second year with the Celtics, when he logged 72 games, making it awfully difficult to rely on him in the waning weeks. In order for the Hornets to enjoy more success this season, it’s imperative for Hayward to break the seemingly unlucky pattern he’s been on for the latter part of his 12-year career.

4. Can Kai Jones and/or James Bouknight leap into the rotation?

Initial flashes shown by both in Las Vegas in 2021 had many anticipating the Hornets’ pair of first-round picks would see some action in their rookie seasons. But they combined for only 52 appearances, with Bouknight mostly at the forefront when his brief opportunity arose because others in the pecking order ahead of him landed on the league’s health and safety protocols list.

Bouknight got on the floor in 31 games and had the well-publicized sideline incident with Borrego. He didn’t play in 19 of their final 22 games, logging zero meaningful minutes in his lone three appearances.

But on occasion he displayed the type of game that suggested he could be an immediate contributor. Gaining more consistency will be paramount if he wants to see time at backup shooting guard behind Terry Rozier..

Charlotte Hornet’s draft picks, Kai Jones, left, and James Bouknight, shake hands during a press conference at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Jones had an up-and-down showing two months ago during summer league play and the 21-year-old remains raw. Although he’s oozing with potential, it may still take time for him to round into the kind of form that lands him significant minutes.

The staff under Borrego viewed Jones as more of a center and unless that’s changed with Clifford at the helm, that could additionally affect where Jones is slotted in the rotation.

5. Speaking of center, are they talented enough at the position?

Incumbent starter Mason Plumlee returns for the final year of his deal, left-handed free-throw shooting and all. Plumlee was more serviceable at times than his predecessors at the position, with the Hornets moving on from Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo, but didn’t offer up the kind of rim protection they sorely could’ve used.

Plumlee’s strength is his ability to finish above the rim, which works nicely with Ball. Overall, though, the Hornets need more consistency from the position and several will be in the mix to see who asserts themselves.

Is that third-year big man Nick Richards? Clifford singled him out when asked about those who’ve impressed him most over the weeks leading up to camp and suggested he could be in line for a role.

Charlotte Hornets 2022 draft pick Mark Williams poses with his new jersey during an introductory press conference in Charlotte, NC on Friday, June 24 2022.

It should be interesting to see if rookie Mark Williams is a part of this season’s plans. GM Mitch Kupchak claimed the Duke product was the top big man on their draft board all along, which is why they were comfortable sending Jalen Duren to Detroit in a three-way trade with New York that landed the Hornets five future draft picks.

Either way, figuring out how to shore up an interior defense that finished 28th in points allowed on drives in the paint last season is among the tasks atop Clifford’s to-do list. The Hornets’ long-term success this season hinges largely on correcting that issue.