NBA tiebreakers determine where Magic will draft in June’s 1st round

CLEVELAND — Although the Magic are hoping to extend their season further by advancing in the playoffs, Orlando learned of its first-round positioning for June’s NBA draft on Monday night.

It was determined through league tiebreakers that the Magic will hold the No. 18 pick in the first round of the draft that starts June 26.

The Magic, 76ers, Lakers and Pacers each finished the regular season with 47-35 records, and the 76ers won the tiebreaker for the 16th pick.

The Lakers will draft at No. 17 but that pick may be conveyed to New Orleans at the discretion of the Pelicans because of the 2019 trade that sent All-NBA center Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

After Orlando at No. 18, the Pacers got the No. 19 slot but that pick will be conveyed to Toronto as part of the trade that sent All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

The NBA draft scouting combine will be held in Chicago May 12-19.

For the first time, the draft will expand to a two-night format. The first round will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn June 26.

The second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York the following night.

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com