How to watch NBA summer league games: Full schedule, Wembanyama games, streaming info and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

School (and the NBA) may be officially out for the summer, but Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are just getting started. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The NBA draft is done, the temperature is rising, and you know what that means: NBA Summer League games are here. During this summer offseason, all 30 teams will hit the court for games across Las Vegas, Sacramento and Salt Lake City. The 2023 NBA summer season is stirring up some extra buzz due to one new 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs player in particular: Victor Wembanyama. And while it hasn’t been announced yet when the French player plans to make his post-draft NBA debut, the Spurs are set to play on opening day of the California Classic Summer League and the NBA 2K24 Summer League, so it won’t be long until Wembanyama hits the court.

Ready to kick back, relax and watch some basketball this summer? Here’s how to watch NBA Summer League games, including where to stream basketball without cable and the full schedule for the NBA 2K24 Summer League, California Classic Summer League and the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What channel are NBA summer league games on?

NBA summer league games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

(Photo: DirecTV) Best way to stream every NBA summer league game: Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV DirecTV DirecTV’s $85 monthly Choice tier will get you access to every channel you need to watch NBA summer league games, along with A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel and 55 other channels. Every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. DirecTV offers new subscribers a 5-day free trial period. $85 at DirecTV

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV and ESPNU Fubo Elite + Sports Lite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV along with other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. To get access to ESPNU, you'll also need the Sports Lite add-on for an extra $10 per month. At a total of $95 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $95 at Fubo

Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU and NBA TV with Sling's Sports Extra add-on Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra $26 at Sling

Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Which summer games is Wembanyama playing in?

The Spurs plan on playing Victor Wembanyama this summer, but it is unclear how many games he’ll play in. The Spurs are scheduled to play against the Hornets on day one of the California Classic Summer League (on ESPN2).

NBA summer league schedule and streaming info

There are three basketball tournaments running in July: The California Classic from July 3-5, the Salt Lake City league from July 3-6 and the NBA 2K24 league from July 7-17.

July 3

Salt Lake City Summer League:

Memphis vs. Philadelphia: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Oklahoma City vs. Utah: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

California Classic Summer League:

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. Charlotte: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golden State vs. Sacramento: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Advertisement

July 5

Salt Lake City Summer League:

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City: 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Philadelphia vs. Utah: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

California Classic Summer League:

Golden State vs. Charlotte: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. L.A. Lakers: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Miami vs. Sacramento: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 6

Salt Lake City Summer League:

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Memphis vs. Utah: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 7

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

New Orleans vs. Minnesota: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Denver vs. Milwaukee: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Chicago vs. Toronto: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Portland vs. Houston: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland vs. Brooklyn: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Charlotte vs. San Antonio: 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento vs. Atlanta: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers: 11:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Advertisement

July 8

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Miami vs. Boston: 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City: 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York vs. Philadelphia: 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Detroit vs. Orlando: 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Memphis vs. Chicago: 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Indiana vs. Washington: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix: 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

LA Clippers vs. Utah: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 9

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Toronto vs. Cleveland: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

L.A. Lakers vs. Charlotte: 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York vs. Brooklyn: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Detroit vs. Houston: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Boston vs. Washington: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

San Antonio vs. Portland: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Atlanta vs. Denver: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

New Orleans vs. Golden State: 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Advertisement

July 10

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Memphis vs. Cleveland: 6 p.m. (ESPNews)

Phoenix vs. Miami: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Philadelphia vs. Dallas: 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Indiana vs. Orlando: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Minnesota vs. Utah: 10 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 11

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee: 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Phoenix vs. New Orleans: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Portland vs. Charlotte: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Chicago vs. Sacramento: 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Washington vs. San Antonio: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 12

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

LA Clippers vs. Memphis: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Minnesota vs. Atlanta: 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golden State vs. Dallas: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Toronto vs. Detroit: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oklahoma City vs. Indiana: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

New York vs. Orlando: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Denver vs. Utah: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

L.A. Lakers vs. Boston: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Advertisement

July 13

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

Cleveland vs. Chicago: 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Brooklyn vs. Toronto: 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Miami vs. Milwaukee: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Houston vs. Golden State: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Charlotte vs. New Orleans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Portland vs. Orlando: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Minnesota vs. Sacramento: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

July 14

NBA 2K24 Summer League:

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Oklahoma City vs. Washington: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dallas vs. Indiana: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Boston vs. New York: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. Detroit: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Miami vs. vs. Denver: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah vs. Phoenix: 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

July 15

NBA 2K24 Summer League Quarterfinals

July 16

NBA 2K24 Summer League Semifinals

July 17

NBA 2K24 Summer League Championship

Best way to stream every NBA summer league game: Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV DirecTV $85 at DirecTV

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV and ESPNU Fubo Elite + Sports Lite $95 at Fubo

Watch ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU and NBA TV with Sling's Sports Extra add-on Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra $26 at Sling