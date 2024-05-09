NBA Star Jalen Brunson’s On-Court Shoe Style for the 2023-24 Season





NBA star Jalen Brunson had a stellar 2023-24 season, and is continuing to lead the New York Knicks throughout the playoffs. His effort has quickly earned the point guard all-time great status among diehard New York Knicks fans.

When Brunson hits the court, whether at home at Madison Square Garden in New York City or on the road, he has coveted Nike basketball sneakers laced up.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Brunson opts for Nike Kobe looks, the signature shoe franchise of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, which he continues to wear into the playoffs. He has mostly worn the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, including the popular “Grinch” and “Revserse Grinch” colorways, as well as several player editions (PEs) of the shoe, such as the orange and white “WNBA” look.

Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 6 Proto “Grinch” (L) and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch.”

He has, however, also worn different colorways of the Kobe 4 Protro (including the “Gold Medal” style) and the Kobe 5 Protro (such as the “Big Stage”).

Although Brunson has favored Nike Kobes, he has also worn the Nike Sabrina 1, the first signature shoe for WNBA baller Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

Clockwise: Jalen Brunson in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage,” the Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” and the Sabrina 1.

Brunson and the Knicks are currently facing the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Brunson and the Knicks will face the Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 3 on May 10.

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.









