NBA rumors: Warriors promote Jama Mahlalela to fill Mike Brown vacancy

The Warriors are promoting from within to replace the coaching vacancy left by former assistant coach Mike Brown.

Jama Mahlalela will move to Brown’s spot at the front of the bench next season, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing sources. Brown, of course, left after the Warriors’ championship season to become the head coach of the Kings.

Mahlalela was hired before the 2021-22 season as the team’s director of player development and also currently is serving as Golden State’s coach for the Las Vegas Summer League. Under his tutelage, Warriors youngsters Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody all showed flashes of stardom during the season and are poised to take another leap in the 2022-23 campaign.

James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick who missed the entire season due to injury complications, also will be someone Mahlalela surely will be continuing to work with extensively in his new role.

Mahlalela started his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2006 and worked in a variety of roles within the organization before becoming an assistant coach there during the 2013-14 season.

Mahlalela will lead the young Warriors in their first Las Vegas Summer League game on Friday at 5 p.m.

