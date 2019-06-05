NBA Rumors: Tyler Herro 'blew away' Celtics with impressive workout originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Feeling down about Kyrie Irving's apparent infatuation with the Brooklyn Nets? Allow a positive dispatch from Boston Celtics pre-draft workouts to cheer you up.

The Celtics hosted several NBA Draft prospects for a workout Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, and according to FOX Sports' Aaron Torres, Kentucky guard Tyler Herro made quite the impression.

Someone in the know just told me Tyler Herro "blew away" the Celtics in his workout this morning. Finished the workout having made 80 of 100 three point attempts. From all accounts, Herro seems to be picking up a LOT of positive buzz throughout the draft process — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 4, 2019

The C's also worked out expected first-round picks Kevin Porter Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lu Dort, Herro standing out is no small feat.

The 19-year-old sharpshooter averaged 14.0 points on 46.2 percent shooting for the Wildcats last season while hitting 35.5 percent of his 3-pointers. That's a skill set the Celtics, who perennially rank among the NBA leaders in 3-point attempts, could covet at either the No. 14 or No. 20 pick.

Herro indeed has been linked to Boston in several mock drafts, projecting as a mid- to late-first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20.

How any guard would fit in the Celtics' backcourt depends on who's still there in the fall. Irving and Terry Rozier both are rumored to want out, while shooting guards Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown could be on the table in a potential trade package for Anthony Davis.

