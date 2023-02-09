NBA Rumors: What Raptors gave up to land Jakob Poeltl despite Celtics interest

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl.

The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.

Instead, Poeltl is returning to the team that drafted him back in 2016 -- for a pretty decent return. Here are the details of Wednesday's trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Raptors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive: Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks

San Antonio initially sought two first-rounders for Poeltl, per reports, so it appears they lowered their price tag slightly. Considering second-round picks don't have much value in today's NBA and Birch was averaging just 2.2 points per game in Toronto, the Raptors didn't have to give up a whole lot to reunite with Poeltl.

Based on what the Raptors paid, the Celtics may have been able to land Poeltl by parting with Gallinari, a future first-rounder and perhaps Pritchard as well. So, does this mean Boston missed out on a golden opportunity? Not necessarily.

Poeltl is a starting-caliber center who's averaging 12.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game this season. If Robert Williams or Al Horford were to miss more time down the stretch, Poeltl would have kept the Celtics more than competitive in the frontcourt.

The 27-year-old doesn't quite fit what the C's are looking for, however: He's attempted just four career 3-pointers, so Boston would be laden with two bigs who can't stretch the floor in Poeltl and Williams.

Add in the fact that Poeltl is essentially a high-cost rental -- he's making $9.4 million this season on the final year of his contract -- and it's hard to justify giving up a first-round pick and additional assets to land him.