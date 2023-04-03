NBA rumors: Andrew Wiggins to make Warriors return 'early this week'

Report: Wiggins to make Warriors return 'early this week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins hasn't suited up for the Warriors since the middle of February, but the NBA All-Star reportedly will make his return to the floor very soon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources, that Wiggins is expected to be back with Golden State "early this week."

Wiggins last played Feb. 13 before taking a leave of absence for a personal matter, and his return would be huge for the Warriors as the NBA playoffs approach.

Before Wiggins' absence, the two-way forward was averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

This story will be updated ...