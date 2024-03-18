NBA playoffs picture: 20 most important games this week feature Cavaliers, Heat, Lakers

Every NBA game counts the same in the standings.

A November game matters just as much as a January or March game. However … as the NBA calendar turns to March and April, regular-season games have a heightened urgency and intensity because of playoff seeds.

The regular-season ends April 14, and with about 14-16 games remaining for each team, there is time to rise and fall in the standings. Much remains undetermined, including the No. 1 seed in the West and play-in game teams.

So even though the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments begin this week, the NBA rolls on with key games.

Here are the 20 most important games in the NBA this week:

Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

The Cavaliers are eyeing a No. 2 seed, and the sixth-place Pacers are trying to stay out of the play-in game scenario.

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Like Indiana, the Heat and 76ers are fighting for a top-six seed (like fifth or sixth) but a play-in game is also a strong possibility for both teams.

New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Both are headed for postseason play – but will it be a guaranteed first-round series or a play-in game situation?

Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

In a three-game week at home for the Magic, they play teams with better winning percentages. They need to go at least 2-1, and picking off Charlotte is a good way to start.

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Who’s complaining if this is the Western Conference finals matchup?

Wednesday

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

Telling stat for the Heat: 2-16 against the top seven teams in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown shoots against the Nuggets.

Boston is close to locking up the No. 1 seed but this is a possible conference finals preview.

Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m., League Pass

The Suns have the third-toughest remaining schedule, according to tankathon.com. They can’t afford to drop home games against teams with worse records.

Thursday

New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Two quality and underappreciated teams meet in a measuring-stick game.

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m., League Pass

Health has limited the Knicks and will play a factor in where they finish.

Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Since Dec. 15, the Cavaliers have the third-most victories, tied with Denver and behind Boston and Oklahoma City.

New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, 8 p.m., League Pass

In February and March, Zion Williamson has played his best basketball of the season, especially on assists, rebounds and free throw percentage.

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., League Pass

Even with some injuries, the Pacers still have the second-best offense.

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

D’Angelo Russell has increased his offensive efficiency post-All Star break.

Saturday

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET, League Pass

The Magic could end up with home-court advantage for a first-round series.

Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET, League Pass

Third place isn’t out of reach for the Clippers but they’re likely headed to the fourth or fifth seed.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, 6 p.m., League Pass

This very well could be a 3 vs. 6 matchup in the East playoffs.

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m., League Pass

The Timberwolves need to get quality wins without Karl-Anthony Towns (recovering from knee surgery) in the lineup.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Maybe a potential Finals matchup. But probably not. Still, these are two good teams with championship goals.

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., NBA TV

Let’s see how the week goes, but not only are the Lakers looking at a play-in game, they’ll probably have to win twice just to get the eighth seed.

