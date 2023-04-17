Monica McNutt talks Knicks’ toughness, Durant vs. Kawhi, 76ers doubts & more

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

From ESPN & MSG Network, Monica McNutt joins Vincent Goodwill on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast to talk through (almost) every NBA Playoff series now that each of them have played 1 game.

They spend almost no time on the Celtics blowing out the Hawks and the Nuggets blowing out the Timberwolves, but Vince and Monica give their thoughts on every other series that played over the weekend, starting with the Los Angeles Clippers besting the Phoenix Suns and reigniting the Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant playoff rivalry. Do the Suns have enough defense to hang with the Clippers?

After some praise for Russell Westbrook, who has found another team that was willing to fit with him but might also be in trouble for arguing with a fan, they discuss the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Memphis Grizzlies and how excited the NBA was for Austin Reaves’ “I’m him” moment.

Monica covers the Knicks for MSG Network and was very happy to see her team get a win in Cleveland against the Cavaliers in game 1. What she was even more excited about was the quotes after the game, which show that the Cavs are trying to be the Knicks instead of just being themselves.

Monica was covering the 76ers/Nets game this weekend, too, and talked about why people are still doubting the 76ers despite them playing a perfect game and being set up for a long run through the eastern conference playoffs.

The Miami Heat dominated in a game that saw both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro go down with injuries. While “Playoff Jimmy” has shown back up, can he carry a Heat team that is severely lacking in talent?

Finally, the Sacramento Kings showed that they have nothing to lose (and nothing to fear) against the Golden State Warriors in game 1. Is this a sign of things finally starting to crumble under the Warriors dynasty? What happens when the series moves back to San Francisco?

