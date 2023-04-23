NBA playoffs: Heat guard Victor Oladipo sustained season-ending knee injury

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is out for the season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo went down during the team's 121-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series Saturday night. The 30-year-old will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, the team announced Sunday.

The two-time All-Star's knee appeared to buckle as he collapsed on a drive to the basket during the fourth quarter of the matchup. Oladipo immediately yelled and grabbed his knee while on the ground. Waiving off a stretcher that was brought in, he was helped to the locker room by his teammates.

Hoping Victor Oladipo is okay after an apparent injury. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rzInuygAUk — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 23, 2023

The guard has seen multiple major injuries in his career, something the Heat's bench likely had top of mind while waiting for him to get up. In January 2019, a ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee caused Oladipo to miss the remainder of that season and a majority of the 2019-2020 season.

In May 2021, he needed another surgery on the knee after injuring it on April 8 of that year. He had only played four games before he underwent the second surgery. His first game back wasn't until March 2022.

Oladipo's availability was increased during the regular season with 42 game appearances and two starts. Averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds, he also posted some exciting standout performances.

His 30 points off the bench during an April loss to the Washington Wizards were the most off the bench in his career. He also recorded five steals as a reserve on Dec. 17 against San Antonio Spurts, tying the fourth-most by a Miami reserve player in team history.

Heat star Jimmy Butler also went down in Saturday's game, sustaining a bruised glute after falling on his back during the third quarter. Tyler Herro, who underwent surgery for a broken hand Friday, is not likely to make a return unless the Heat makes a run to the NBA Finals.