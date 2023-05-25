NBA playoffs: Heat-Celtics Game 5 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Boston Celtics pulled one back from the surprising eighth-seed Miami Heat, but will avoiding a sweep turn into an improbable comeback? The Eastern Conference finals is now a best-of-three series with games alternating between cities.

Game 5 is back in Boston and is another win-or-(stay)-home game for the Celtics. Game 6 in Miami would be on Saturday with a potential Game 7 on Monday in Boston. The NBA Finals, where the West's top-seeded Denver Nuggets await, begin on June 1.

“We can’t relax,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after Game 4, per The Associated Press. “We have to keep the same level of intensity, the same mindset, the same focus in the next game.”

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum hits a shot over the Miami Heat's Caleb Martin in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 23, 2023, in Miami. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

How to watch Heat at Celtics

Who: No. 8-seeded Miami Heat at No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 5 (Heat lead 3-1)

Where: TD Garden, Boston

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday

TV: TNT

