NBA playoffs: Hawks' upset of Celtics forces Janet Jackson to reschedule Atlanta concert

An Atlanta Hawks win is a loss for Janet Jackson — and her fans.

Led by a 16-point fourth quarter from Trae Young, the Hawks rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit on Tuesday to stun the Boston Celtics and keep their playoff series alive. So now, Janet Jackson has to move.

The pop star had a concert scheduled for Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Thursday. It's the second of her two shows in Atlanta this week after she added another stop to her tour December. Thanks to Atlanta's win, the Hawks and Celtics will be playing there instead Thursday night. Jackson's getting bumped for the hometown team.

Janet Jackson got bumped in Atlanta for Hawks-Celtics Game 6. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Jackson fans with Thursday tickets aren't completely out of luck. She'll still play her second show, just a day later. Live Nation announced Jackson will play State Farm Arena on Friday instead and that Thursday tickets will be honored. Those who can't make it are eligible for refunds — and are surely in for some disappointment.

Here's hoping everybody with tickets at least gets the memo. Showing up to see Jackson to find a throng of NBA fans instead sounds like an unwelcome shock to the system.