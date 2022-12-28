NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double
You were not the only person leaping out of their chair watching Luka Doncic put up his insane 60-point triple-double Tuesday night to spark a comeback against the Knicks. First, Tom Thibodeau was jumping out of his chair, although for different reasons than you and I.
So were a lot of NBA players, who went to social media to react and express their amazement at Doncic.
It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾♂️
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022
This dude Luka!!
— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022
That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2022
Me seeing Luka’s stats tonight…wow pic.twitter.com/FHdYwQXXmW
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 28, 2022
Luka just having fun!
The game EZ @luka7doncic !
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022
60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka 🌺
— kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022
60/20/10?? este tio no es normal @luka7doncic
— Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 28, 2022
OMG Luka is COOKIN these boys 🔥🔥🔥
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 28, 2022
Omg Luka 60 21 and 10 never seen these numbers in my lifetime may never again Wilt like video game like damn
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 28, 2022
Unreal @luka7doncic!!! 👏🏼🙌🏼💪🏼🔥#Respect
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 28, 2022
@luka7doncic 🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Willy Hernangómez Geuer (@willyhg94) December 28, 2022
Luka went crazy tonight
— Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance) December 28, 2022
