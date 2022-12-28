NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double

23
Kurt Helin
·1 min read

You were not the only person leaping out of their chair watching Luka Doncic put up his insane 60-point triple-double Tuesday night to spark a comeback against the Knicks. First, Tom Thibodeau was jumping out of his chair, although for different reasons than you and I.

So were a lot of NBA players, who went to social media to react and express their amazement at Doncic.

NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double originally appeared on NBCSports.com

