NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double

You were not the only person leaping out of their chair watching Luka Doncic put up his insane 60-point triple-double Tuesday night to spark a comeback against the Knicks. First, Tom Thibodeau was jumping out of his chair, although for different reasons than you and I.

So were a lot of NBA players, who went to social media to react and express their amazement at Doncic.

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2022

Me seeing Luka’s stats tonight…wow pic.twitter.com/FHdYwQXXmW — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 28, 2022

60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luka 🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

60/20/10?? este tio no es normal @luka7doncic — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 28, 2022

OMG Luka is COOKIN these boys 🔥🔥🔥 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 28, 2022

Omg Luka 60 21 and 10 never seen these numbers in my lifetime may never again Wilt like video game like damn — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 28, 2022

Luka went crazy tonight — Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance) December 28, 2022

