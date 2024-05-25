NBA legends on the end of the Larry Bird era with the Boston Celtics

The late 1980s were not exactly a golden age of Boston Celtics basketball. But even after Hall of Fame Boston icon Larry Joe Bird hurt his back and effectively ended the Celtics’ era of contention in that decade, there were still plenty of important postseason battles and greatness on the court from Larry Legend to be seen.

And those of us not old enough to have seen it with our own eyes can take it from a pair of players who shared the court with Bird — one on his roster, and the other on the other side of the court. We are of course talking about No. 7 Dee Brown and Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper as those pair of players mentioned above.

To hear the tale of the Hick From French Lick in the late eighties, check out the clip embedded below courtesy of CLNS Media’s “History and Storytellers” channel on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire