NBA fines 76ers, Daryl Morey for his tweets about Stephen and Seth Curry
The Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey were each fined $75,000 by the league over Morey’s recent tweets about Stephen Curry, the NBA announced on Monday afternoon.
The tweets, the league said, violated its anti-tampering rule.
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Iek8JNZ3fB
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 7, 2021
Daryl Morey told Steph Curry to 'join' his brother Seth in a tweet
The tweets in question came on June 3, one day after the 76ers closed out their opening-round playoff series with the Washington Wizards.
Morey took a screenshot of Stephen’s Instagram post from the night before praising his brother, 76ers guard Seth Curry. Seth, in their 129-112 win, put up 30 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the field.
Morey took a photo of Stephen’s post and added the caption, “join ’em.”
join 'em pic.twitter.com/ta2mxXO92O
— Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021
That tweet and caption on its own could clearly been viewed as Morey trying to recruit Seth’s brother to Philadelphia — something that is an obvious violation of the anti-tampering rule.
Morey, however, tried to make it clear that wasn’t the case not even five minutes later in a follow-up tweet.
My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers -- nothing else!
— Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021
Morey is in his first season with the 76ers after a 13-year run in the same position with the Houston Rockets.
