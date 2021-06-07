NBA fines 76ers, Daryl Morey for his tweets about Stephen and Seth Curry

The Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey were each fined $75,000 by the league over Morey’s recent tweets about Stephen Curry, the NBA announced on Monday afternoon.

The tweets, the league said, violated its anti-tampering rule.

Daryl Morey told Steph Curry to 'join' his brother Seth in a tweet

The tweets in question came on June 3, one day after the 76ers closed out their opening-round playoff series with the Washington Wizards.

Morey took a screenshot of Stephen’s Instagram post from the night before praising his brother, 76ers guard Seth Curry. Seth, in their 129-112 win, put up 30 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the field.

Morey took a photo of Stephen’s post and added the caption, “join ’em.”

That tweet and caption on its own could clearly been viewed as Morey trying to recruit Seth’s brother to Philadelphia — something that is an obvious violation of the anti-tampering rule.

Morey, however, tried to make it clear that wasn’t the case not even five minutes later in a follow-up tweet.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers -- nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021

Morey is in his first season with the 76ers after a 13-year run in the same position with the Houston Rockets.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia tweeted last week that Stephen Curry should 'join' his brother, Seth. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

