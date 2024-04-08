NBA fines Knicks $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules with Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) is fouled as he drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the New York Knicks $25,000 on Monday after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game against Toronto.

Robinson's 50-game absence because of a left ankle injury ended in the Knicks' 145-101 victory over the Raptors on March 27. The 7-foot center scored eight points in 12 minutes.

Robinson has played in six of seven games since returning from the longest injury absence of his six-year career. The 26-year-old started the first 21 games before sustaining a stress fracture in his ankle during a Dec. 8 loss to Boston.

The Knicks were punished three days after the NBA fined Philadelphia $100,000 for the same violation over center Joel Embiid's return. Embiid had missed 29 games following left knee surgery.

