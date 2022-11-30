NBA confirms controversial Steph Curry travel in nail-biting loss to Mavericks

NBA confirms late controversial Steph travel in loss to Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A controversial traveling violation called on Steph Curry in the Warriors’ down-to-the-wire loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday was confirmed in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report on Wednesday.

The report indicated that Curry gathered the ball on his right foot and stepped back with his left foot coming down and then his right foot, establishing his left foot as his pivot foot.

“Curry proceeds to lift and replant his left pivot foot during his pump fake,” the report says, resulting in a traveling violation.

The Warriors were down by two and the ball was in the right hands. Curry dribbled downcourt and cut right and then left over a Kevon Looney screen and then pulled up behind the arc.

But before he could get a shot up where he is most lethal, officials frantically blew their whistles blew and loud cheers immediately arose from Mavs fans on their feet at American Airlines Center.

If you ask Curry, he doesn't think he traveled.

But after the game, he still took full responsibility for the possession.

"I didn't think it was a travel to the point where you don't let the play run out," Curry told reporters postgame. "But who am I to say?"

"Bang, bang situation," Curry continued. "Dumb play by me to not take the layup. Got a little confused on what the time and the score was, honestly. Went for the hero shot."

It's safe to say Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't pleased with the call either, but all he's asking for is a little more consistency, especially with the game on the line.

"It's going to be really interesting to see, if we're going to call that now, we got to call it all the time because it happens 30 times a game, guys change pivot feet," Kerr told reporters. "So I'm really happy that the officials are going to emphasize it but you got to be consistent with it."

The L2MR report also confirmed two offensive fouls called on Green within the last minute of action, one with 53 seconds remaining and one with 12.5 seconds left in the game.

The Warriors ended up losing the battle 116-113 and their hopes of extending their three-game win streak to four were put to rest.

