NBA announces 1st and 2nd Team All-Defense, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shams Charania: 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

My All-Defense votes were …

1st Team

Antetokounmpo, Giannis (MIL)

Bridges, Mikal (PHX)

Adebayo, Bam (MIA)

Smart, Marcus (BOS)

Beverley, Patrick (MIN)

2nd Team

Jackson Jr., Jaren (MEM)

Green, Draymond (GSW)

Thybulle, Matisse (PHI)

Tatum, Jayson (BOS)

Gobert, Rudy (UTA) – 8:25 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

First Team All-Defensive is Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert.

Second Team All-Defensive is Jrue Holliday, Matisse Thybulle, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Robert Williams III. pic.twitter.com/GGoAbSvOeI – 8:14 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA All-Defensive Teams:

First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart

Second Team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

It was the fifth career all-defensive team selection for Giannis Antetokounmpo (four first-teams, one second-team), tying him with Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief for most in franchise history. – 8:11 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams:

First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart

Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III – 8:11 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

I’m just trying to be me 💪🏾🤣😤

https://t.co/RZrwoaKPPl pic.twitter.com/0Lq1gKWi2X – 1:33 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over each player’s first 23 playoff games,

Luka Doncic is averaging:

* more assists than Steph Curry, Walt Frazier or Dame Lillard

* more rebounds than Giannis, Kevin Durant, or LeBron

* more 3PT’s than Ray Allen, Trae Young, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving

https://t.co/oTZT6yXZ82 pic.twitter.com/4FCEf8ovid – 9:27 AM

Story continues

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most 40-point playoff games over the past three years:

1 .Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7

2. Luka Doncic: 6

3. Jimmy Butler: 5 – 9:22 AM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Jimmy Butler took more FTs last night than Giannis did in any playoff game against the Celtics. – 8:15 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Giannis was a comet hurtling toward earth. But Jimmy Butler is a SEAL team sneaking in under the cover of darkness.

He waited for the Celtics to get comfortable, start to relax, then robbed them blind.

Now they must solve the star in perpetual action.

theathletic.com/3318539/2022/0… – 2:38 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Draft Lottery position doesn’t matter nearly as much as you think it does. There are HOFers, MVPs, franchise cornerstones and All-Stars taken at every spot 1-14. Giannis Antetekounmpo is the best player in the world. He was the 15th pick. – 1:30 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Giannis, Luka and Tatum have been terrific in the 2022 Playoffs

But no one has played better than Jimmy Butler – 11:23 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Going from Giannis to “this Heat team once you draw Bam out” is like swinging a baseball bat after practicing with a donut – 10:02 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

I don’t miss Giannis. – 9:50 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum made nine field goals in the first half. Eight of them were in the paint. He finally has some room down there with Brook Lopez and Giannis at home watching on TV. pic.twitter.com/UoZJuG9nVi – 9:45 PM

More on this storyline

Bobby Marks: Robert Williams has a $223,215 bonus as part of his rookie extension. However, because Williams is still in the fourth year of his rookie scale contract, the bonus is not earned. The bonus is now deemed likely and his cap hit for 2022-23 is adjusted to $10,937,502. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 20, 2022

Josh Christopher: Shoutout to JG on FIRST TEAM ALL ROOKIE BROTHER !!🖤!!! Nd shoutout to my 1 all rookie team voter 😎 lol dope -via Twitter @Jaygup23 / May 19, 2022

Andrew Lopez: NBA All-Rookie teams First: Scottie Barnes Cade Cunningham Jalen Green Evan Mobley Franz Wagner Second: Ayo Dosunmu Chris Durate Josh Giddey Bones Hyland Herb Jones -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / May 18, 2022