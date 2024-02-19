NBA All-Star Weekend: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks look to reset after much-needed break

INDIANAPOLIS — The All-Star break came at a good time for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks entered the break losing five out of their last seven games and needed a reset. All weekend long, Antetokounmpo was seen around town, relaxed, signing autographs for fans, sitting courtside for the 3-point contest (where his teammate Damian Lillard took home the hardware) and shooting baskets with his sons ahead of the big game. This is his eighth All-Star appearance and he welcomed the break.

"All-Star is like the Super Bowl for basketball and all the great players, literally every single one, is here," Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. "It never gets old, never. It's a special time with my family and a special time with my fans around the world. I'm ready to put on a show."

The All-Star Game returned to the East vs. West format and, with little defense played, it was the East defeating the West, 211-186, a record-high score. Lillard was named the Kobe Bryant MVP of the game, finishing with 39 points (including 11 3-pointers) and six assists.

"I've been here quite a few times and this is really special," Lillard told TNT's Ernie Johnson after the game. "This is special and anytime you have this type of experience enough, you want to be the one winning the MVP of the game, so it's an honor and it's great to play against this type of competition."

Lillard and Antetokounmpo were the two oldest players on the East squad and combined for 62 points. The duo smiled all game long, with Lillard even pulling up from halfcourt twice and draining both shots.

"During the game, we all have a lot of fun and we talk a lot,"Antetokounmpo said. "But once that buzzer sounds, it's back to work."

The Bucks have gone through four head coaches in the last six months, and Antetokounmpo has done his best to adjust harmoniously with each structural change. It's clear the organization entered the season in "win now" mode, bringing in eight-time NBA All-Star Lillard in the offseason. The recent hire of Doc Rivers came with initial positive fanfare but soured within the last couple of weeks heading into the break. Even with the frustrations after recent losses, Antetokounmpo remains positive with where things can go with 26 games remaining in the regular season.

"He [Rivers] has coached a lot of successful teams in the past," Antetokounmpo said. "When you have that guy in your bench, you have to bring your A game. He came here to win, I'm here to win and we just have to clean some stuff up."

The Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and two games ahead of the New York Knicks. They have two tough road games right away — at Minnesota on Friday and at Philadelphia on Feb. 25.

"Going back, we all have to keep getting better," Antetokounmpo added. "We all have to be on the same page, defend better, move the ball better and define our roles. Hopefully, if we do that, we're at the right place over the next 26 games to compete for a championship."

Despite all the changes and adjustments, Antetokounmpo is having an MVP-caliber season. He's averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists, and on track to become the first player in NBA history to average 30-plus points while shooting 60% from the field in a season.

"I am a student of the game," Antetokounmpo said. "When somebody asks me to do something, I try to do it in the best of my ability. I try to understand what we're trying to accomplish because if I can understand it, I can also be there for my teammates."

Even with how well he's playing individually and Lillard's ability to drain 3s every game, it's not going to be easy coming out of the East. The Boston Celtics added former Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and, most recently, forward Xavier Tillman (formerly with Grizzlies) and have been in the Eastern Conference finals five out of the last seven seasons. The Cavaliers are healthy again with the return of Darius Garland and are on a tear (9-1 in the last 10 games).

Antetokounmpo helped the East to victory in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Now it's back to work. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Everyone is having a great season, "Antetokounmpo said of the competition in the Eastern Conference. "Miami is tough, Boston is tough, the Knicks are great, Indiana, Philly, the Cavs. They are all real threats and you have to play good basketball. Last year we had the best record in the NBA and when the playoffs came around, we weren't playing well and it cost us. We need to get better as a group and make sure that doesn't happen again."

Sometimes a reset is all that is needed to turn things around. Antetokounmpo knows what it takes to make a run to the NBA Finals, winning a championship in 2021. Lillard has been clutch in playoff series in the past. What's been clear all weekend is that Antetokounmpo is positive that the Bucks can get back on track. This little bump in the road might end up just being that, a minor bump in the season. Or it could end up being the start to much bigger problems and further frustration within the organization. These next 26 games will define the season that started with high expectations, partnering two superstars together to chase another championship. Basketball at any level is all about peaking at the right time, when every player is on the same page. If Antetokounmpo, Rivers and the Bucks can figure things out, they will be a very dangerous team come postseason time.