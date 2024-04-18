Natural State Criterium Series returns for fourth year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for the fourth year of the Natural State Criterium Series.

It features races on a closed course in the outdoor dining district in downtown Springdale.

One race called the “First Chance” is a “skill-builder” designed for people who are new to competitive cycling and criterium racing.

For cyclists getting back on the road, safety is key

Organizers say these events are a way to get more people into the world of cycling.

“You’ll see people here that have never been to a bike race tonight. You’ll probably even interview them, and they’re just excited. They’ve heard about it, and they’re gonna come out for some action, have some food, have some drinks and enjoy a great time,” said Bruce Dunn with the Natural State Criterium series

Series two of the Natural State Criterium Series is in May. Registration is now open and ends on May 15.

