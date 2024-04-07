Stephen Strasburg retires, will be paid remainder of contract after standoff with Nationals

This time, Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg’s retirement is official.

Strasburg, who planned to retire last September with a lavish press conference at Nationals Park, only for the Nats to change their mind, this time is retiring Saturday with a simple clerical move on the MLB transactions page.

Strasburg, who has not pitched since June 9, 2022, still will receive the remaining $105 million owed from his original seven-year, $245 million contract, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the terms of Strasburg's retirement.

Stephen Strasburg was the MVP of the 2019 World Series.

The original contract was heavily deferred, $11.4 million annually, with Strasburg scheduled to receive $26.5 million in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

As part of his retirement deal, the contract was restructured to further increase the deferrals.

Strasburg, 35, made just eight starts and pitched 31 ⅓ innings since signing his free-agent contract after helping lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021 and never fully recovered. The contract was uninsured, leaving the Nationals on the hook for the entirety.

Strasburg, the No. 1 draft pick in 2009, went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and was the 2019 World Series MVP, winning his two starts against the Houston Astros with a 2.51 ERA. He had a 1.46 ERA in six total postseason appearances in 2019.

Strasburg has occasionally worked out at the Nats’ facility in recent years, but has not thrown a pitch, and did not report to spring training in 2023 or 2024.

It’s unknown whether the Nats still plan to honor Strasburg with a retirement ceremony or simply let the transactions page close the page his injury-plagued career.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Strasburg contract: Nationals ace retires, will be paid out