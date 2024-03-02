Nationals prospect Daylen Lile stretchered off after flipping into bullpen headfirst in attempt to rob homer

The 21-year-old has movement in his arms and legs, according to Nationals manager Dave Martinez

The Washington Nationals' relievers looked nervous for Daylen Lile as they called for help. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's spring training game between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, as Nationals prospect Daylen Lile laid on the ground after flipping into the bullpen headfirst.

Lile, 21, had just entered to play right field when he tried to rob Red Sox infielder Tyler Miller of a home run in the seventh inning. He hit the wall at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, and went flying over it as he attempted to make the catch.

Relievers showed immediate concern when Lile hit the ground, flagging for help from trainers.

Lile could be seen moving immediately after the impact, but he remained still on the floor for several minutes until he was stretchered away. Placed in a neck brace, he raised his arm to give a thumbs-up on his way out, according to multiple reports.

Martinez addressed reporters after the game, saying that Lile landed flat on his lower back and was taken to a nearby medical center for a CAT Scan. He added that Lile had movement of his arms and legs when they left him but the team won't know more about his status until Sunday.

Tyler Miller just went deep for the first time this spring, but Daylen Lile flipped over into the bullpen.



They immediately called for the trainers and he’s still down.



Relievers knew immediately.

pic.twitter.com/vnE2vgb6Pe — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 2, 2024

Umpires asked Martinez if the Nationals wanted to end the game. He said they opted to continue so that the rest of the team could take their minds off of the worrying circumstances.

It's an unfortunate development for Lile, who entered spring training poised for his first opportunity to play above Single-A after multiple setbacks. He was selected in the second round in 2021 draft but missed all of the 2022 campaign due to Tommy John surgery.

Following strong showings with the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals and the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2023, he is listed as the Nationals’ No. 5 prospect by The Athletic and No. 6 by MLB Pipeline.

This story will be updated.