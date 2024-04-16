Nationals option Trey Lipscomb, activate Nick Senzel

Washington optioned former Vol Trey Lipscomb to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

The move comes after former Vol Nick Senzel was activated from the 10-day injured listed by the Nationals.

Lipscomb made his Major League Baseball debut with Washington on March 30 after Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured right thumb.

Senzel made his 2024 debut with the Nationals on Monday at Los Angeles. He started at third base and went 1-for-3 and recorded one walk versus the Dodgers.

Senzel signed a one-year contract with the Nationals during the offseason.

PHOTOS: A look at Trey Lipscomb through the years

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire