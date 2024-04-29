Nationals take 4-game road win streak into game against the Marlins

Washington Nationals (13-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-23, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -152, Nationals +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Miami Marlins trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Miami has gone 2-14 at home and 6-23 overall. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 9-6 record in road games and a 13-14 record overall. The Nationals are 8-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with five home runs while slugging .437. Luis Arraez is 15-for-42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI while hitting .296 for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 15-for-36 with three doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.