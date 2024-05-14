National TV audience for Colorado State football opening game at Texas

Bring the water and sunscreen if you're going to Austin to see the first Colorado State football game of 2024.

The Rams play at Texas on Aug. 31 in the first game for both teams and the game has been selected to air on ESPN.

It was also given a 1:30 p.m. MT/2:30 p.m. CT kickoff time.

The average high on Aug. 31 in Austin is 94.9 degrees, according to U.S. Climate Data.

There is expected to be a large contingent of CSU fans for the marquee road game against Texas, who will be playing its first game as a member of the SEC.

Texas went 12-2 last season, winning the Big 12 and making the four-team College Football Playoff. The Longhorns are expected to be a preseason top-10 team and favorite to once again make the CFP.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What time is Colorado State at Texas football for 2024 season opener?