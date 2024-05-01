National 3-point shooting leader Koby Brea becomes the 5th transfer this week to land at Kentucky

FILE - Dayton guard Koby Brea reacts to a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Brea, who led the nation in 3-point shooting last season at Dayton, will play his final season at Kentucky. Brea announced his decision on social media Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and is the fifth player this week and sixth overall to sign with the Wildcats from the transfer portal since new coach Mark Pope was hired April 12. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

Koby Brea, who led the nation in 3-point shooting for Dayton, will play his final season at Kentucky.

Brea announced his decision on social media Wednesday and is the fifth player this week and sixth overall to be signed out of the transfer portal by new coach Mark Pope.

Brea shot 49.8% on 3-pointers last season and will have one year of eligibility with Kentucky. Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Flyers and was named Atlantic 10 sixth man of the year for a second time.

“By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade,” Pope said. “He’s the best returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”

Since Monday, Pope also has signed Oklahoma State big man Brandon Garrison, Wake Forest forward Andrew Carr, Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh and San Diego State guard Lamont Butler. Drexel forward Amari Williams joined the Wildcats last week.

Elsewhere, American Athletic Conference co-player of the year Johnell Davis of Florida Atlantic has been added to new coach John Calipari's roster at Arkansas. Davis, who has one year of eligibility, led the Owls to the 2023 NCAA Final Four and was their top scorer each of the last two seasons.

Washington 7-foot-1 center Braxton Meah has transferred to Nebraska for his final season. Meah averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and blocked a team-high 27 shots in 32 games for the Huskies last season.

