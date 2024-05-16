Nashville SC fires coach Gary Smith after 3-4-5 start in seventh season

FILE - Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith walks across the field before an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Soccer Club has fired coach Gary Smith, the only head coach in franchise history. The club announced the decision on Thursday, May 16, 2024, describing the move only as Smith's “departure,” along with assistant coach Steve Guppy. Former Nashville player and current player development coach Rumba Munthali will serve as interim head coach starting with Saturday's game against Atlanta United. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville SC has fired Gary Smith, the only head coach in franchise history.

The club announced the decision Thursday, describing the move only as Smith's “departure,” along with assistant coach Steve Guppy. He is the first MLS coach to be fired this season.

Former Nashville player and current player development coach Rumba Munthali will serve as interim head coach starting with Saturday's game against Atlanta United.

Nashville improved to 3-4-5 this season with Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Toronto FC, when Smith was booed during pre-game introductions.

Smith's seven-season tenure included six consecutive playoff appearances in the USL Championship and Major League Soccer, and the Leagues Cup Final in 2023.

Smith led Nashville SC to 52 MLS wins and three playoff victories. The club reached the playoffs four times and the Eastern Conference semifinals twice.

He won the MLS Cup in 2020 with the Colorado Rapids and later with Atlantic Silverbacks FC in the NASL.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer