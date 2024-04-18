NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, wife expecting first child

Bubba Wallace finished seventh in the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, are expecting their first child in October, they announced on social media.

"Wife: 'It would be the worst to have a baby on your birthday/birthday week,'" Wallace wrote Wednesday on X. "Me: 'well [expletive]...OK.'

"Coming ... my birthday week."

The Wallaces, who married in 2022, also posted photos of themselves with their sonogram picture and their dog, Asher, on X and Instagram. Wallace turns 31 on Oct. 8.

He sits in ninth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry finished inside the Top 5 three times and inside the Top 10 four times through nine races this season, but is still searching for his first Cup Series win since 2022.

Bubba Wallace earned his last NASCAR Cup Series victory in 2022. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

He finished seventh in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Wallace finished 10th in the 2023 Cup Series standings.

Bubba Wallace (R) earned three Top 5 finishes and four Top 10 finishes through nine Cup Series races this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Wallace was featured in 2022 in the Netflix series Race: Bubba Wallace, which chronicled his experience as the only Black driver competing in the Cup Series.

He also was among the drivers featured in NASCAR: Full Speed, a collaborative series between Netflix and NASCAR, which released in January.

Bubba Wallace (23) will compete Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

The Cup Series season will continue with the 2024 Geico 500. That 500-mile race will be held at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., and air on Fox.