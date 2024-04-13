NASCAR Xfinity photo finish: See Sam Mayer win at Texas by .002 seconds over Ryan Sieg

Ryan Sieg nearly shocked the NASCAR world in Saturday's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Instead, Sam Mayer stole the victory.

Mayer passed Sieg on the final lap, then got to the start-finish line just before Sieg's No. 39 Ford as the two cars leaned on one another down the frontstretch. Mayer's unofficial margin of victory was 0.002 seconds, tied for the second closest margin of victory in series history according to the FS1 broadcast.

Sieg's best chance at his first career Xfinity Series victory for he and his family-run race team was that close, but not enough. Take a look at the finish below, via NASCAR and FOX:

Tied for the second-closest margin of victory in NASCAR Xfinity Series history. 0.002 seconds. https://t.co/VX8y11fmhf pic.twitter.com/rlpCGNQJw9 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 13, 2024

The finish reminded some longtime fans of the 2003 Cup Series finish at Darlington, when Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch bumped and nudged to a photo finish victory for Craven.

SATURDAY'S UNOFFICIAL RESULTS" Who won NASCAR Xfinity race in Texas? Winner is Sam Mayer, plus full results

SUNDAY'S CUP LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Sieg took the lead before the final caution with less than 20 laps to go, then created a lead of more than one second following the final restart. But Mayer reeled Sieg in, erasing a lead of 1.3 seconds in about 10 laps. Mayer completed the pass for the lead on the final lap down the backstretch, but slid up the track in turn 3, giving Sieg a chance for redemption.

Sieg, who admitted during his postrace interview on FS1 that he was trying to run Mayer into the wall to win the race, got alongside the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. The two doored each other from turn 4 to the end of the frontstretch, with Mayer winning by about a fingernail's length.

Despite the heartbreak, Sieg earned his third career runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series and his first top-5 finish of the season. His No. 39 RSS Racing Ford is a part of a race team owned by his family with a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing to give the smaller-budget team a better chance to be competitive and produce results like Saturday's second-place finish.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Xfinity photo finish: See Sam Mayer win at Texas over Ryan Sieg