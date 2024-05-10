NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race
After a week away, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.
Rain hit the Darlington area Friday and washed out both practice and qualifying. The starting lineup for Saturday's race was determined by a metric score from NASCAR.
NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin split the Xfinity races at Darlington last season. Neither are in the field this week.
Ryan Truex won last time out for the series at Dover Motor Speedway.
Here's the full starting lineup for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington:
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington schedule
Green Flag Time: Approx. 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Track: Darlington Raceway (1.37 mile oval) at Darlington, South Carolina
Length: 147 laps, 200.8 miles
Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 57 laps
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Darlington will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the game include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 starting lineup
Row 1
1. William Byron, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Chad Finchum, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford
4. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 3
5. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
6. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 4
7. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
8. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
Row 5
9. Josh Bilicki, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
10. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
Row 6
11. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
12. David Starr, No. 14 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
Row 7
13. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
14. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Taylor Gray, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Leland Honeyman, No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
18. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
20. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Aric Almirola, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22. Shan Van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
24. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
30. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
32. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 18
35. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 19
37. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
