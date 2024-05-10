NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race

After a week away, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

Rain hit the Darlington area Friday and washed out both practice and qualifying. The starting lineup for Saturday's race was determined by a metric score from NASCAR.

NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin split the Xfinity races at Darlington last season. Neither are in the field this week.

Ryan Truex won last time out for the series at Dover Motor Speedway.

Here's the full starting lineup for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington:

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington schedule

Green Flag Time: Approx. 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: Darlington Raceway (1.37 mile oval) at Darlington, South Carolina

Length: 147 laps, 200.8 miles

Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 57 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Darlington will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the game include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 starting lineup

Row 1

1. William Byron, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Chad Finchum, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

4. Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 3

5. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

6. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 4

7. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford

8. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

Row 5

9. Josh Bilicki, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

10. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

12. David Starr, No. 14 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

Row 7

13. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

14. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Taylor Gray, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Leland Honeyman, No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

18. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

20. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Aric Almirola, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22. Shan Van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Carson Kvapil, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

30. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 18

35. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 19

37. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

