NASCAR weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway will be the fifth different track to host the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Previous All-Star events have been held at Charlotte Motor Speedway (34 times), Texas Motor Speedway (two) and Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway (one each).
Sunday’s race will complete the revival of the North Wilkesboro track, which last hosted a Cup race in 1996.
A look at the weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro:
North Wilkesboro Speedway (Cup and Trucks)
Weekend weather
Friday: Clouds mixed with sun in morning; more clouds in afternoon. High of 74. Little chance of rain at start of practice.
Saturday: Partly cloudy early, followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High of 76 degrees with a 39% chance of rain at start of Cup heat races.
Sunday: High of 69 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at start of All-Star Race.
Friday, May 19
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
12:30 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
1 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
4 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5:45 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying, pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, May 20
Garage open
8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
1:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 156 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:20 p.m. — Cup heat race 1 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8:15 p.m. — Cup heat race 2 (60 laps, 37 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, May 21
Garage open
1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
5:30 p.m. — Cup All-Star Open race (100 laps, 62.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
8 p.m. — Cup All-Star Race (200 laps, 125 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
