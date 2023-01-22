NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 23-29, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Jan. 23
6 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham Speedway (re-air), FS1
9 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2007 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Jan. 24
12 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 years of Racing (re-air), FS2
4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Jan. 25
12 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2007 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2
Thursday, Jan. 26
11 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2
Friday. Jan. 27
11:30 p.m., 100,000 Cameras: Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2
Saturday, Jan. 28
12 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2
2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
1:30 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, NBC
2:30 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, USA Network
10 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, USA Network
On Peacock:
1:40 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
Sunday. Jan. 29
6 a.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, USA Network
12 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, NBC
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2
9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2
On Peacock
12 a.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona