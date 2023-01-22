NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Jan. 23-29, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International

Monday, Jan. 23

6 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham Speedway (re-air), FS1

9 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2007 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Jan. 24

12 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 years of Racing (re-air), FS2

4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Jan. 25

12 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2007 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview (re-air), FS2



Thursday, Jan. 26

11 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Championship Show (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2

Friday. Jan. 27

11:30 p.m., 100,000 Cameras: Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2

Saturday, Jan. 28

12 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

1:30 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, NBC

2:30 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, USA Network

10 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, USA Network

Story continues

On Peacock:

1:40 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

Sunday. Jan. 29

6 a.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, USA Network

12 p.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, NBC

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 (re-air), FS2

9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 (re-air), FS2

On Peacock

12 a.m., IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona