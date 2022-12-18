NASCAR TV Schedule: Dec. 19-25, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International

Monday, Dec. 19

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive at Richmond (re-air), FS2

7:30 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Xfinity Series 1998 Autolite Platinum 250 at Richmond Raceway (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, Dec. 20

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive at Darlington (re-air), FS2

12 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive at Charlotte (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive at Richmond (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive at Talladega (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive at Bristol (re-air), FS2

Friday, Dec. 23

6 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR (re-air), FS2

9 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS2

Sunday, Dec. 25

12 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 1994 Brickyard 400 (re-air), FS1

3 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham Speedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel, FS1

8 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2005 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1